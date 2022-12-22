featured Follow these tips to save energy this winter From staff reports Dec 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email BRIGHTRIDGE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following are some tips from BrightRidge for saving energy in the winter.• Clean or replace central heating filters every month. Use your monthly energy bill as a reminder.• If you have an electric heat pump, set it and forget it. Once you’ve set your thermostat for the season, leave it alone and don’t readjust.• Set your thermostat as low or high as comfortably possible, depending on the season. Typically, local power companies recommend that you set the thermostat between 68-72 degrees in winter.• Keep all heating vents free from obstruction.• During the heating season, set the thermostat back to approximately 55 degrees when you will be gone for extended periods of time. Don’t set it back too low to avoid freezing pipes.• Don’t close vents and doors to unused rooms if you heat and cool with an electric heat pump; doing so could affect the systems’ airflow and make the fan motor and compressor work harder.• Caulk or weather-strip anywhere there are air leaks in your home, including around doors, windows and chimneys.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Thermostat Door Mechanics Building Industry Linguistics Technical Terms Motor Chimney Airflow Filter Compressor Caulk Recommended for you ON AIR