The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a Flood Advisory for much of Northeast Tennessee until Friday afternoon.
The weather service said flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected in the region including Washington, Carter, Johnson, Sullivan and Unicoi counties.
Minor flooding is expected in low-lying and poor drainage areas, and some low-water crossings may become impassable, according to the NWS.
Widespread rain has already caused minor flooding in the area. The above photo was taken by Greg Desposito on Woodlyn Road in Johnson City.
The weather service cautions motorists to "turn around, don't drown" when encountering flooded roads, noting that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.