Flags over the Tennessee’s state Capitol and state office buildings will be lowered to half-staff to honor retired Army Maj. Gen. Gary Harrell, who died at his home in Johnson City following an illness on Tuesday, and for two Tennessee National Guardsmen, who were killed in a helicopter crash in Alabama on Wednesday.

By order of Gov. Bill Lee on Friday, flags flown over state facilities will be lowered immediately, weather permitting, until sunset on Monday.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

