Flags over the Tennessee’s state Capitol and state office buildings will be lowered to half-staff to honor retired Army Maj. Gen. Gary Harrell, who died at his home in Johnson City following an illness on Tuesday, and for two Tennessee National Guardsmen, who were killed in a helicopter crash in Alabama on Wednesday.
By order of Gov. Bill Lee on Friday, flags flown over state facilities will be lowered immediately, weather permitting, until sunset on Monday.
The governor’s office said Harrell, who was a 71-year-old Washington County native, is being remembered as a “legendary Delta Force leader” and as “a strong Christian patriot who loved his country and lived a life of service and sacrifice.”
The state is also honoring Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham, Joelton, who had 15 years of service in the Tennessee National Guard, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph, Murfreesboro, who had 13 years of service. Both were killed when their UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed during a training flight near Huntsville, Alabama.
The soldiers were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base.
Harrell, who recently stepped down as chairman of the Washington County Republican Party, earned a Green Beret in 1977 and was assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group.
His assignments over the next 35 years supported the 82nd Airborne Division, the 7th Special Forces and Delta Force (1st SFOD-D) and he commanded operations in Panama, Somalia, Afghanistan and Iraq.
In 1992, Harrell took command of a squadron of the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment, better known as Delta Force, at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. During his deployment to Panama with Delta Force, Harrell was part of the successful hostage rescue of Kurt Muse, a U.S. citizen who was being held captive in Modelo Prison.
Harrell also led forces in Colombia against Pablo Escobar, an operation that later culminated in Escobar’s death.
He was later deployed to Somalia for United Nations relief efforts and commanded combat operations, a portion of which was detailed in the acclaimed book and the 2001 film by the same name, “Black Hawk Down.” He was severely wounded during the Battle of Mogadishu by enemy mortar fire in October 1993.
In June 1995, Harrell was assigned as the deputy commander of Delta Force and commanded the unit until July 2000. He retired from active duty in 2008.
In November 2020, Harrell became the fourth alumnus of ETSU’s Army ROTC Program to be inducted into Cadet Command’s Hall of Fame during a special ceremony recognizing his extraordinary military career. Harrell was one of 22 National Hall of Fame inductees selected that year by Cadet Command.
Services for Harrell will begin Sunday with visitation at Boones Creek Christian Church, 2684 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City, from 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.The funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m,, which will be live-streamed and can be viewed on Boones Creek Christian Church’s Facebook page.
The burial service will be conducted on Monday at 9 a.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery (Annex), 215 Heroes Dr., Mountain Home.