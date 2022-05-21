The Johnson City Press has a new addition to its newsroom in Crime and Safety Reporter Sarah Owens, who joined the paper earlier this month after interning for the Press last year.

Owens, who is originally from Alabama, recently graduated from Milligan University where she majored in communications with a concentration in multimedia journalism.

Owens worked for the university’s student newspaper, the Stampede, where she covered a variety of topics. Owens also played soccer at Milligan.

She’ll be stepping into a new beat primarily covering crime and safety for the Press, and is the second new reporter to join the newsroom this month, joining Education Reporter Amber Brophy.

What brought you to Northeast Tennessee?

I came to Northeast Tennessee for college. I got an offer to play soccer at Milligan University, so I came here to continue both my education and athletic career.

What’s your favorite part about living here?

I think my favorite thing about living here has been the friends I have made. I’ve met some really great people that have become family to me. Other than that, I really love that I can just be driving around or walking and see such a beautiful view of the mountains.

What do you do when

you’re not in the office?

When I’m not in the office I’m probably with friends or spending time with my dog. I also like to go thrift shopping or antiquing sometimes.

Why do you want

to be a journalist?

I chose a career in journalism because I really believe that getting to know people with different experiences is an essential part of life. Meeting people from different backgrounds and understanding the differences between their lives and ours can really help us be more empathetic and caring. I also really love to travel and I thought journalism would be a good way to do that.

I would really love to be able to travel to different countries all over the world and speak with people of all different cultures and then come back and write about it so that maybe people who don’t have the opportunity to go themselves can still be introduced to different cultures and experiences in some way.

What are you looking forward to covering on your beat?

I think I’m most looking forward to getting to work with local law enforcement and learning the inner workings of our criminal justice system so that I can help our community familiarize themselves with the people and processes that serve them.