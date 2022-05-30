Though she’s been nursing for more than three decades, Barsha Grant still enjoys coming to work each day.
In high school she was able to become a certified nursing assistant, and went to work at a nursing home after she graduated. Before long she became a licensed practical nurse, and eventually made her way to Holston Medical Group, where she’s worked for 28 years.
What prompted you to become a nurse?
Growing up, I always loved caring for people — even when I was a little girl I would care for my great-grandmother and do things like wash her hair for her; being able to help has always brought me joy. I knew that I wanted to go into nursing by the time I began high school, which is when I joined HOSA, which was the Health Occupation Students of America, and that helped give me a direct way to become a certified nursing assistant by the time I graduated.
From there I went to work in a nursing home before getting the opportunity to go to licensed practical nurses school, which was really the path I had always been looking to take. After coming out of LPN school, I went back to working at a nursing home for a few more years but eventually heard about HMG from HMG founder Dr. Jerry Miller. He encouraged me to apply and the rest is history. I’ve been working at HMG for the last 28 years, and really feel like I’m at the right place.
What’s kept you with HMG?
I joined HMG because of a doctor I worked with, but I stayed because at HMG I really feel like nurses are a part of the family. It is rare to find a sense of belonging at work, but at HMG everyone fits in. 28 years later I still enjoy coming to work and feel proud of the work I am doing. I feel like I matter and that I make a difference.
One thing that I also love is that HMG is physician-owned, which means that the physicians have a huge stake in the company’s success and do their best to help us do our best and that we feel seen. I have built some great relationships with the physicians as well as with the patients over the years and I know that I am a valued part of the team here. It is a great feeling that keeps me fulfilled going to work every day. I am incredibly proud of my time at HMG.
How have the responsibilities of a nurse changed over your career?
Over my 33 years in the field, I have really seen and experienced that nursing is an ever-changing profession. For example, when I graduated from nursing school, coding and insurance were not necessities for nurses and now they are a big part of everyday life. Charts, knowing about different companies and additional administrative support have evolved to be necessary components of our day. Thankfully, HMG provides a lot of continuing education and we have a nurse educator who provides clinical training and refresher courses as well as walkthroughs of computer courses and information on how to navigate the new systems and charts.
Another big change is that more and more people turn to nurses for guidance now than they used to. Especially through COVID-19, nurses have become sources of support and information and patients depend on us to give them knowledge and make them feel safe. Communication has become more important than ever before and it’s important to be comfortable communicating with patients and offer them assistance in trying times.
What is the biggest challenge that has faced the nursing profession?
The biggest challenge for nurses across the country right now is definitely burnout. From day one of COVID-19, nurses have been on the frontline of everything. We were seeing more new patients than ever, especially during the height of the pandemic, and were kept even busier than normal. When you factor in wearing extensive personal protective equipment and standing on your feet for long periods of time, it can be tough. Despite this, I do my best to make the 200 nurses I manage feel like they matter and know that they are seen and appreciated. I like to recognize birthdays, send out emails making notes of the good work being done, and we as a whole at HMG try to be flexible with hours so that nurses can take a break as much as possible.
To show everyone the hard work that nurses put in daily, we are asking the public to participate in the #WalkLikeANurseChallenge. This is a way to show appreciation to nurses by raising awareness for the amount of effort they put in every day — not the least of which is walking an average of 16,390 steps. We are encouraging people everywhere to make a point in May to take that amount of steps, post it on social media using the hashtag, and say thank you to the nurses that touch their life — a little appreciation goes a long way!
What tips and tricks do you have for nurses just starting their careers?
I think that, for new nurses, it boils down to treating people the way you want to be treated, and if you start your day with that mindset you’ll always do the right thing. I would also say that it is important to be trusting. As a nurse, you want your patients to trust that you’re doing the right thing for them, which means you also have to be able to trust the team you work with so that, together, you can do the best for your patients. Ultimately, you won’t always control what is going on, but as long as you work with your team and rely on each other you’ll do the best you can.