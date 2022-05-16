Dr. Lindsay Remy didn’t always think of medicine as a career, but her interest in science eventually led her to becoming an orthopedic surgeon.
How did you first become interested in medicine?
Growing up, I’ve always been intrigued by science and how things worked. Because of this, I thought I would become an engineer. However, as I learned more, I realized that my passion was geared toward helping people, which is what led me to pursue a career in medicine. Orthopedics specifically appeals to my engineering mind and curiosity about how things work while allowing me to connect with people to solve their problems. It was the perfect fit for me and affords me the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in others’ lives while expanding my knowledge every day.
How did you become interested in orthopedics?
I was fortunate growing up that I had never experienced an ortho-related injury, and so I wasn’t familiar with orthopedic surgery until I was in medical school. I remember we were learning about how our muscles and bones work together. As I discovered more, I felt orthopedics was the balance in providing empathetic care and supporting people’s physical healing that I had been looking for.
Once I moved into my clinical rotations, I was exposed to a variety of specialties. All were phenomenal experiences to be able to care for people, but none sparked my passion for care as much as orthopedic surgery does. Orthopedics is something that can impact anybody’s health, which gives me a unique opportunity to work with patients of all ages and their primary care provider to support a full spectrum of needs using the most advanced surgical techniques available.
How did that lead you to the Tri-Cities?
Once school was over, my husband and I wanted to be close to our family, and we found the Tri-Cities area was the perfect halfway point between our loved ones. As we began to explore the area, we fell in love with how welcoming the community was and the accessibility we had to the mountains.
When I interviewed at Holston Medical Group, it reaffirmed this was the right place for us. The HMG team was so warm throughout the process and reassured me that as I grew in my career that I had partners I could always trust. HMG’s family of care makes it easy for specialists like me to partner with a patient’s primary care provider. With a shared electronic medical records system, as a specialist, I’m able to see the patient’s health history and provide the best care options at every step in their health journey. I’ve found this connectivity has been incredibly beneficial for a patient’s health journey.
I’m so excited to be providing care in our Johnson City location. This location provides our patients with convenient, on-site access to a full, state-of-the-art outpatient diagnostic center as well as physical therapy – all under one roof. Having physical therapy in the same location is a real game-changer in the speed and quality of the recovery process because of how quickly we can communicate about progress, adjustments, and other needs. It’s really great for quality patient care and outcomes.
What is your favorite part about being a healthcare provider?
I have to say there are two. The first would be helping young athletes get back to what they love. They’re always determined and work hard on their recovery so they can get back to play and meet their performance goals. It’s great to work with patients who share the same passion and desire that I do and I’m happiest when I’m able to collaborate across our care teams to get someone back to what they’re passionate about.
I also have to say supporting the future of medicine is one of my favorite parts of being a provider. In addition to being an orthopedic surgeon, I’m an assistant professor for ETSU’s orthopedic surgery residency program. Since joining the program, I’ve had the opportunity to work with future surgeons and support their training in advanced surgical procedures that I often perform like cartilage transplants and meniscus repairs. To expand someone’s knowledge and support their growth in something you’re passionate about is very fulfilling.
What should people consider when getting back into their favorite summer activities as the weather starts to warm?
Whether you’re returning to an activity you love or trying a new one out, I always recommend changing your activity level gradually. Many injuries I see are from individuals who begin at a duration or intensity too high for their activity level. By beginning the process slowly and incorporating core and glute exercises to support your baseline movements, you can enjoy activities for longer and do them safely.
If you have frequent pain in your joints, bones or muscles, talk to your primary doctor about an orthopedic referral. If you’re an athlete who needs help, I’m here for you. I invite you to come check out our new location at 3019 Peoples Street, Suite 300, Johnson City, or call us at (423) 578-1570 to schedule an appointment.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3MflGnE.