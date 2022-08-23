First Presbyterian Church

Rev. Brian Ellison

 Elizabethton First Presbyterian Church

ELIZABETHTON — First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton and its More Light Committee, along with Covenant Network of Presbyterians, are hosting a free workshop on Saturday, Sept. 17, on how to better understand and be more welcoming to LGBTQIA+ people. LGBTQIA+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual.

The event is open to any individual or group interested in the topic, including church leaders and lay people of any denomination. Workshop sessions begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue until 2:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, located at 119 W. F St.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video