John Rambo and Kelly Wolfe

Chancellor John Rambo smiles as Jonesborough Alderman Kelly Wolfe speaks in support of Rambo’s candidacy for the Tennessee Supreme Court.

 Jonathan Roberts/Johnson City Press

First Judicial District Chancellor John Rambo is one of five candidates for a soon-to-be-vacant seat on the Tennessee Supreme Court.

They are vying to succeed outgoing Justice Sharon Lee, who will retire on Aug. 31. The others candidates are Kristi Davis, Tom Greenholtz, Michael Richardson and Dwight Tarwater. Davis and Tarwater are from Knoxville, while Greenholtz and Richardson are from Chattanooga.

