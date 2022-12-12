First Judicial District Chancellor John Rambo is one of five candidates for a soon-to-be-vacant seat on the Tennessee Supreme Court.
They are vying to succeed outgoing Justice Sharon Lee, who will retire on Aug. 31. The others candidates are Kristi Davis, Tom Greenholtz, Michael Richardson and Dwight Tarwater. Davis and Tarwater are from Knoxville, while Greenholtz and Richardson are from Chattanooga.
Rambo has served as chancellor of the First Judicial District since 2013, and served as the municipal judge for Jonesborough from 2003 to 2013. He also served as the county attorney for Washington County from November 2012 to August 2013.
During its regular board meeting on Monday, Jonesborough issued a proclamation in support of Rambo’s candidacy.
“Let’s all do our part to help this great man continue to serve our state,” Alderman Kelly Wolfe, a long-time friend of Rambo’s, said while speaking in support of his candidacy.
The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will consider the five candidates at its next meeting on Jan. 4 in Knoxville. After interviewing the candidates, the council will vote to move three forward to Gov. Bill Lee to fill the seat.
“It’s just an honor to be a member of Northeast Tennessee in this special place that we live,” Rambo said at the meeting. “Win or lose, whatever happens, if I end up on the Supreme Court, great, and if I don’t I still get to be chancellor. It’s a wonderful job seeing all of you — hopefully not in the courthouse but at the grocery store. It’s just a privilege to be part of this community.”
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.