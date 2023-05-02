ELIZABETHTON — Warm weather has returned to Downtown Elizabethton, and with it comes the first of the monthly First Friday events.
“We are so excited to kick-off Friday Friday,” said Main Street Elizabethton Director Courtney Bean. “We have such a fun array of activities and engagements for the whole community. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy First Friday’s special dishes, live performances, art demonstrations, photo opportunities, and so much more.”
Most of the downtown merchants are offering special one-day sales, shopping until 8 p.m., special beverages and snacks, while downtown restaurants will be offering First Friday Specials. There will also be special music, including tunes played along Elk Avenue, live performances at Covered Bridge Park, and an after party at the Riverside Tap House.
Some of the other fun special events include the Elizabethton High School Drama Department presenting Clue on the stage of the Bonnie Kate Theater. This is actually the premiere performance of six scheduled performances. The premiere will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday. There will be two shows on Saturday May 6 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Sunday matinee will be at 2:30 p.m. The final two shows will be on Saturday, May 13 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and can be purchased online at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/elizabethton-high-school-drama/6436e5cd1c5f1e0e45b36bb0/tickets/64480b33242f9f0e3b6ef729.
The Riverside Tap House will not only be celebrating First Friday but also Cinco de Mayo with a tap takeover with Music City, featuring Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda. They will also have Music City’s newly released Shandy and Amber on draft for the first time.
In the breezeway, there will be opportunities to meet special guests, including the River Riders, Elizabethton’s baseball team in the Appalachian League, and this year’s cast of Liberty! the Official Outdoor Drama for the state of Tennessee.
There will be lots of dining treats for First Friday including:
•A Mexican twist on East Tennessee barbecue at Big Dan’s BBQ, with his BBQ quesadillas for Cinco de Mayo;
•The First Friday Frappuccino at Kim’s Coffee & Espresso;
•The First Friday Not So Simple Shake at Simple Blessings General Store;
•Fabulous First Friday Fudgey Brownies at Simply Elegant Bakery & Catering;
•A Berry Summer Wrap (grilled chicken, fresh spinach, berries, feta, bacon, and tomato in a tortilla wrap) at Southern Restaurant;
•First Friday specials at Sweetsie Treats
•and the summer menu release at The Coffee Company.
There will be plenty of stores staying open until 8 p.m.: Auntie A’s Barkery; Cottage Boutique; Duck Crossing; Fletcher’s Homemade; Glow Herbals; Hellbender Outfitters (having its grand opening weekend); The Curious Moon Apothecary; and The Wildwood Flower Co.; Wayward Springs.