Downtown Elizabethton
Main Street Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Warm weather has returned to Downtown Elizabethton, and with it comes the first of the monthly First Friday events.

“We are so excited to kick-off Friday Friday,” said Main Street Elizabethton Director Courtney Bean. “We have such a fun array of activities and engagements for the whole community. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy First Friday’s special dishes, live performances, art demonstrations, photo opportunities, and so much more.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you