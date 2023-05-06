Members of the cast of Liberty!, the Official Outdoor Drama of Tennessee, were on Elk Avenue on First Friday to remind people that the first performance of this year's edition is less than a month away, on June 2.
ELIZABETHTON — It is finally beginning to feel like warm weather has arrived in Downtown Elizabethton, just in time for the first First Friday of the season.
The crowds were still a bit sparse but there were lots of shops staying open late and offering specials. The warm weather also greeted a band, Gents & Liars, performing on the Covered Bridge Stage on Friday evening. Some of the stores combined First Friday with Cinco de Mayo for an extra festive event.
The day was even more special for Kim Schlager and Peyton Brondos because it was the first day that their new downtown store was open. Several people were browsing through the store, Hellbender Outfitters, at 547 E. Elk Ave., on the corner of Elk and Sycamore. Schlager said “this is the first time for both of us to be a business owner, but this is something we have been excited about for some time.”
Schlager said the store offers gently used outdoor equipment on consignment and also new supplies and equipment. “We want to be a general store for the outdoors.”
Schlager is from Atlanta, and Brondos is mostly from South Dakota, but his father was a forester with the Forest Service and he worked in Carter County. “We just fell in love with the area,” Schlager said. She believes all the outdoor activities the area has to offer and the recent commitment to extend the Tweetsie Trail and the Hampton Watershed Bike Trail will be good for the store. “There is so much here: the lake, rivers, hiking, biking, fly fishing, the Appalachian Trail, there is just so much,” Schlager said.
To meet the needs for such outdoor activities, Schlager said the store will offer kayaks; standup paddle boards; backpacking and camping equipment; outdoor clothing from brands like Patagonia, Arc’teryx, North Face and others; fly fishing gear; disc golf; rock climbing; snowboard and ski equipment, wakeboards, and vehicle equipment racks.
Schlager said the store got its name from the Eastern hellbender, the largest salamander in North America. She said the species is not endangered yet, but there numbers are dwindling due to pollution and habitat loss. She said seeing a hellbender is a sign of clean water.
Other new businesses were also introducing themselves to the public. Chanelle Staats of Natural Kneads was offering free short massages. Established stores were trying out new things. Simple Blessings was offering a treat that defied its name: to go along with its simple milk shake at $5.49, the store rolled out its First Friday Not So Simple Milk Shake for $9.99. The special milk shake was loaded with goodies, but is only available on First Fridays.