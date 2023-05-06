ELIZABETHTON — It is finally beginning to feel like warm weather has arrived in Downtown Elizabethton, just in time for the first First Friday of the season.

The crowds were still a bit sparse but there were lots of shops staying open late and offering specials. The warm weather also greeted a band, Gents & Liars, performing on the Covered Bridge Stage on Friday evening. Some of the stores combined First Friday with Cinco de Mayo for an extra festive event.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

