Thursday’s qualifying deadline for Unicoi County’s November municipal elections set the field for a repeat of the hotly contested 2016 mayor’s race in Unicoi and a three-way race for mayor of Erwin.
In Erwin, candidates seeking to fill the seat being vacated by Mayor Doris Hensley are Erwin Alderman and businessman Michael Baker, Cathy J. Huskins, a staff member at the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce; and Glenn White, a Unicoi County commissioner and high school coach and teacher.
The Erwin municipal election will also feature four candidates in the race for two aldermen seats — Paula Kay Edwards, a Unicoi County High School teacher; James M. “Mickey” Hatcher, a retired county school administrator; incumbent Alderwoman Rachel Shurtz, a county high school teacher; and Gary Schwenke Jr., campus pastor and worship leader for Erwin’s Northridge Community Church.
In Unicoi, Mayor Johnny Lynch will square off against Alderwoman Kathy Bullen in a repeat of the town’s 2016 mayoral race in which Lynch won his fifth term as mayor, narrowly defeating Bullen by 27 votes.
The race for two Unicoi aldermen seats will feature three candidates — Debbie Bennett, a systemwide counselor for the Unicoi County schools; former Alderman Roger Cooper and incumbent Alderman Jeff Linville.
Unicoi Alderman Doug Hopson is not seeking reelection.