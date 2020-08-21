Eight candidates met Thursday’s noon qualifying deadline for three Johnson City Commission seats on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The field includes incumbents Vice Mayor Joe Wise and Commissioner Todd Fowler. A third incumbent, Commissioner Larry Calhoun, decided not to seek re-election in the fall.
Other candidates for the City Commission are Debbie Harley-McClaskey, W. Turney Williams, Aaron T. Murphy, Jeff Clark, Kyle J. Beagle and Alona Norwood.
Candidates have until noon Aug. 27 to withdraw their names from the Nov. 3 ballot.
There are also three seats on the Johnson City Board of Education on the ballot in November. Incumbent board member Jonathan Kinnick is among the six candidates who have qualified in the race.
School Board Chairman Tim Belise is not seeking re-election, and incumbent Paula Treece failed to submit all the paperwork needed to qualify as a candidate on Thursday.
Other candidates running for school board are Kenneth Herb Greenlee, Ginger Carter, David Linville, Beth Simpson and Matt Wilhjelm.
In the town of Jonesborough, incumbent Chuck Vest is unopposed on the November ballot for mayor. Jonesborough Aldermen Terry Countermine and Adam Dickson are seeking re-election to two open seats on that board.
The field of candidates for the town board also includes Jason A. Greenlee, Bill Graham and Lucas Schmidt.
Meanwhile, voters who live in District 13 of the Washington County Commission will fill a vacancy on that board created by Gary McAllister’s resignation in July. Kenneth Huffine, who has been selected the Republican nominee by the county’s GOP leaders, is the only candidate to qualify for the seat.
Maybell Stewart, Washington County’s administrator of elections, said Thursday the November election will have a “pretty large ballot” that includes races for president, the U.S. Senate, Tennessee’s 1st District seat in Congress and the state General Assembly.