Carter County

Fallen trees have been common in Carter County during the past few storms, knocking out electrical lines and blocking roads.

 By JOHN THOMPSON

ELIZABETHTON — Thursday’s strong winds knocked down lots of trees in Carter County, leading to workers to spend most of the night clearing away the trees to restore electricity and open blocked roads .

Brandon Shell, manager of the Elizabethton Electric Department, said lineman from the Elizabethton Electric Department worked for over 12 hours on Thursday night and early Friday morning restoring electricity to customers throughout Carter County after strong winds caused trees to fall across power lines. Shannon Burchett, assistant superintendent of the Carter County Highway Department, said workers removed fallen trees from several areas of the county.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

