ELIZABETHTON — Thursday’s strong winds knocked down lots of trees in Carter County, leading to workers to spend most of the night clearing away the trees to restore electricity and open blocked roads .
Brandon Shell, manager of the Elizabethton Electric Department, said lineman from the Elizabethton Electric Department worked for over 12 hours on Thursday night and early Friday morning restoring electricity to customers throughout Carter County after strong winds caused trees to fall across power lines. Shannon Burchett, assistant superintendent of the Carter County Highway Department, said workers removed fallen trees from several areas of the county.
The westerly winds first struck in the Milligan area around 3 p.m. Shell said calls about fallen trees in Watauga, Stoney Creek and Hampton were soon reported. Shell said eight poles were broken and primary wires were down in several places. He said a total of 306 customers were affected by power outages.
Shell said 26 lineman worked in the field until 4 a.m. and other electric department employees answered calls and worked in the office. He said “a precious few were still out at that time, because they were in locations to dangerous to work in the dark. With the sunrise, tree trimmers went to work to clear the way into those last remaining locations and lineman were able to safely get the power back on. Shell said there were no injuries to electric department employees during the long, cold, night.