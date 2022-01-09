Charles “Toonie” Cash will launch his 51st year in full-time evangelism in 2022.
Cash said he has a busy schedule for the coming year. He will be honored for his five decades in evangelism with a reception at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 396 Oak Grove Road, Gray, on Jan. 15, from 2-5 p.m. Cash will preach during a special service at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The reception is open to the public.
Since launching his evangelism ministry on Jan. 15, 1972, Cash has preached in 18 states. He has served four terms as president of the Fellowship of Tennessee Baptist Evangelists.
A lifelong resident of Gray, Cash first achieved prominence as a basketball star at Boones Creek High School and Milligan College, where he received a basketball scholarship. Milligan College proclaimed Feb. 13, 1971 Charles “Toonie” Cash Day in his honor. He received the Bachelor of Arts degree in 1971 and was inducted into the Milligan Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996.
For more information about the reception and preaching service on Jan. 15, call the church office, 477-3141.