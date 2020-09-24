Students looking to attend East Tennessee State University next year will not have to submit ACT or SAT scores, according to a Thursday university announcement.
The university will instead look at applicants’ grade point averages to make admissions decisions, allowing applicants who do not meet the minimum GPA requirement to present an ACT or SAT score.
Director of Undergraduate Admissions Heather Levesque said the decision was made due to a slew of test cancellations across the country that came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So many students have indicated to us that they have been unable to take an ACT or SAT test, so as we continue to hear that from prospective students, we really felt like this was an opportunity for us to knock down a barrier that would make a student feel as if they couldn’t apply to the institution,” she said.
“There are thousands of institutions throughout the country that have made similar adjustments for the same reasons we are.”
ETSU admission officials usually require a 2.3 GPA and a 19 ACT score or 1370 SAT score. Students who do not meet the GPA requirements this year can still submit test scores for admission if they’re able to take an ACT or SAT.
“If you’re below 2.3, we recommend getting that test score,” she said. “If you have the appropriate test score, we will admit you with that test score.”
The change applies to students seeking admission for the spring, summer and fall semesters in 2021.
However, students seeking scholarships like the Academic Performance Scholarship must submit any required ACT/SAT score by March 1, 2021. Students do not need to make a separate application for scholarships but need to have taken the ACT/SAT by March 1. Those deadlines were extended from the traditional Dec. 15 deadline.
Though students at Johnson City Schools have been given opportunities to take the ACT this fall, ETSU will host several national ACT testing dates through December 2020 and into the spring for students elsewhere who haven’t had a chance to take the test.
Levesque said Thursday that students can register for Oct. 10, 17 and 24 and then Feb. 6. 2021; April 17, 2021; June 12, 2021; and July 17, 2021. She added that the university is currently requesting additional dates in October and December.
Students can register to take the ACT at ETSU and check for updates at www.etsu.edu/testing.
“We want students to know if they’re close enough to our campus, we will not be canceling those tests,” Levesque said.