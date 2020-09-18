ETSU trustees approve out-of-state tuition decrease

The East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees approved plans to reduce out-of-state tuition rates to compete with neighboring institutions at Friday’s quarterly meeting.
The plan is to reduce out-of-state tuition for students from Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Kentucky to under $10,500 a year, about $1,000 over current in-state tuition rates. Those beyond the five states will pay just under $13,500.
“We really think we have significant opportunities in neighboring states,” Vice President for Student Life and Enrollment Joe Sherlin said. “We are close to many students we think we can get to and recruit.”
Sherlin said ETSU is down 446 students in undergraduate enrollment compared to last year, despite “incredible work” to recruit and retain students. He said the institution is also down about 130 students in freshman enrollment and 136 international students.
President Brian Noland told the board most institutions expected steep declines in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While ETSU’s enrollment numbers have not declined as much as other institutions, he said the push for out-of-state students remains particularly important to “make us more competitive in a very competitive enrollment landscape.”
“This is why we made the push that Dr. Sherlin just presented,” he said. “It’s the fluctuation in the out-of-state markets and the international markets that we’ve got to look to move, particularly out-of-state.”
He said the plan would’ve been brought to the board without the threat to enrollment from COVID-19. The university’s strategic plan aims to increase enrollment to 18,000 total students and 3,500 out-of-state and international students by 2026, he pointed out.
Noland said enrollment has held “very strong” in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel very, very good about where we are all things considered,” he said.
In other business, Vice President for Equity and Inclusion Keith Johnson talked to the board about the university’s Equity and Inclusion Strategic Action Plan.
Officials plan to monitor progress on access, diversity, equity and inclusion efforts; provide professional development related to enhancing understanding of diversity and inclusion; recruit and retain more students from “underrepresented and underserved” populations and international students; recruit more of those individuals into administrative, faculty and staff positions; and promote undergraduate curricular requirements to include intercultural perspectives.
To view the meeting in its entirety, visit www.etsu.edu.