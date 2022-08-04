East Tennessee State will undertake a national search for its new women’s basketball coach.
Interim Athletic Director Dick Sander previously said he was deciding between doing a national search and hiring assistant coach Jackie Alexander, who had been named acting head coach, on a fulltime basis for the job. He decided Thursday that he’ll open the hiring process and that Alexander will be a candidate.
“We’re going to interview Jackie,” Sander said. “She’ll have every chance to compete for the job. We just felt it was important to investigate potential candidates on a national level.”
Sander said the search will begin immediately.
“I would hope it’s quick,” he said. “You never know. Like any university, you have to work through the employment process. Because of this situation, hopefully we can work through that pretty quickly. ETSU has been very good to do that in the past.”
ETSU is replacing Simon Harris, who will be fired Aug. 15 after an investigation based on complaints from former players uncovered Title IX infractions. Harris, who coached the Bucs for one season, is on paid suspension until then and has been ordered to not have contact with anyone in the athletic department.
Sander is serving as interim athletic director in the wake of Scott Carter’s resignation earlier in the week.
