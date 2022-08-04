logo

East Tennessee State will undertake a national search for its new women’s basketball coach.

Interim Athletic Director Dick Sander previously said he was deciding between doing a national search and hiring assistant coach Jackie Alexander, who had been named acting head coach, on a fulltime basis for the job. He decided Thursday that he’ll open the hiring process and that Alexander will be a candidate.

