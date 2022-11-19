ETSU

East Tennessee State University employees will see an increase in their paychecks at the end of this month.

During a quarterly meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees, trustees approved a 4% across-the-board salary increase with distributions weighted to help those at the bottom of the pay scale.

