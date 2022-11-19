East Tennessee State University employees will see an increase in their paychecks at the end of this month.
During a quarterly meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees, trustees approved a 4% across-the-board salary increase with distributions weighted to help those at the bottom of the pay scale.
In accordance with the compensation plan approved by the board, no employee will receive less than $1,200 a year or more than $7,000, meaning the actual percentage increase may vary for some. The move represents the largest increase in base pay in more than a decade and was made possible through funding allocated by Gov. Bill Lee and members of the Tennessee General Assembly.
“Increasing salaries for employees is a top priority for the institution,” ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said. “Our nation is experiencing record-high inflation. With this increase, we hope to reduce financial burdens and begin closing the gap with peer institutions in offering competitive pay. Our faculty and staff are incredibly talented and deeply committed to our students and this community. We want to do everything we can to retain and reward them for their service.”
New mechatronics engineering program in development
• Trustees also approved plans to begin developing a new bachelor’s degree program in mechatronics engineering, an interdisciplinary branch of engineering bringing together elements of mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, product engineering, electronic engineering systems, and a combination of robotics, computer science, systems and controls. The Tennessee Department of Labor predicts strong employment demand in the engineering field through 2030, with a need for approximately 541 new engineers annually. To launch the program, ETSU must first work through a series of steps with the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC). Once approved by THEC, the program will be housed in ETSU’s College of Business and Technology and could launch as early as fall 2023.
Funding for Gatton College of Pharmacy tops list of ETSU’s legislative priorities
• During his report to the board, Noland outlined a list of goals for the upcoming session of the Tennessee General Assembly. Noland said working with lawmakers to secure annual state funding for Gatton College of Pharmacy tops his list of priorities for the next legislative session. Because it currently receives no state funds, Gatton College of Pharmacy’s tuition is nearly double that of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Pharmacy. This inequity makes it difficult for students who want to stay in rural East Tennessee to access high-quality, affordable education. If the state agrees to provide annual funding, ETSU plans to reduce tuition and increase scholarships for students.