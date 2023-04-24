East Tennessee State University’s student-run magazine Overlooked in Appalachia will host their annual Blue + Gold = Green event on Wednesday.
The event, “Mysteries, Myths, and Misinformation in the Mountains” will focus on regional mysteries and myths and will feature guest speakers who will discuss climate issues, oral environmental histories and tell stories about the southern Appalachian region.
“We know that a lot of myths and mysteries pertain to scientific phenomena,” said Mildred Perreault, ETSU professor and Overlooked in Appalachia adviser.
The event will feature three guest speakers, including Jason Davis, who recently served as the Basler Chair of Excellence for the Integration of the Arts, Rhetoric and Science and founded the Climate Stories Project, which seeks to educate about the environment through personal stories of climate change; Alaina Wood, a sustainability scientist, climate communicator and activist, social media personality and self-proclaimed “Garbage Queen” from East Tennessee; and Jo Ann Dadisman, a professional storyteller who will be focusing on her program, “Exploring Regional Folklore: Stories of Mayhem, Murder and Mystery.”
Wednesday’s event will mark the third Blue + Gold = Green event held by the magazine. Each year’s event focuses on the current theme of Overlooked in Appalachia.
“The goal has always been for it to be a public event with community engagement and inclusion,” Perreault said.
The event will take place at Tipton Gallery, 126 Spring St., on April 26 beginning at 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public.