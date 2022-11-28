The Organization of Student Representatives at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine will host a 5K Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser to benefit the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital.
The event will be held Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.
“For the past two years, OSR has hosted a virtual 5K fundraiser event for the Willow Unit at Woodridge,” said first-year medical student and OSR representative Tia Shutes. “This year, we are hosting an in-person 5K that promotes good health and allows us to continue this tradition.”
Registration for the 5K is $10 per person, and the registration link is available at http://bit.ly/3VhJfk0. The registration deadline is Dec. 3 at 11:59 a.m.
All proceeds will benefit the Willow Unit at Woodridge, a 12-bed unit offering inpatient psychiatric care to children and adolescents in a caring, comfortable environment. The unit serves children and teens ages 6 to 17 (and 18-year-olds meeting the criteria, which are current high school students).
“The run will be on ETSU’s beautiful main campus, starting at the Basler Center for Physical Activity. Hot beverages, outdoor activities and baked goods will be offered on the CPA front lawn,” said Eric Beecham, a first-year medical student and OSR representative.
Details about how to track the run/walk and submit times can be found on the registration form. In addition, organizers encourage participants to post about the 5K on social media using hashtags #Quillen5K, #WalkingforWillow or #RunningforWoodridge to raise awareness and support the cause.
For additional information, contact OSR reps at quillenosr@gmail.com.
