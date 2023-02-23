George L. Carter Railroad Museum

The free-admission George L. Carter Railroad Museum, located in the Campus Center Building of East Tennessee State University, will revisit railroads less traveled during this month’s Heritage Day program.

The event will be Saturday, Feb. 25, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you