Dr. Enuf and the East Tennessee State University Research Corporation are teaming up to find out what makes high school students in the Appalachian Highlands region original.
Dr. Enuf’s “Be Original” campaign will give high school students the opportunity to submit videos and photographs that showcase their original talents and interests.
“We’re very interested in kind of launching and elevating the idea of being original,” said David Cate, founder and chief executive officer of Volume Interactive, Dr. Enuf’s marketing agency.
The campaign project is the work of a group of students in ETSU’s brand and media strategy master’s degree program. The campaign is student-led, and gives students in the program hands-on experience in the brand and media field.
“It’s an experiential capstone experience, one year, that these students do,” said Stephen Marshall, ETSU Research Corporation’s chief marketing officer. “And the whole idea there is workforce development. So we want to make sure that these students have the opportunity to do lots of real work prior to graduation.”
Students who submit videos to the “Be Original” campaign will have a chance to win prizes, and the two high schools with the highest participation rates will also win $1,000 each to fund a school event. Individual prizes include tickets to ETSU’s spring concert featuring Miranda Lambert, and the first 100 participants will receive a T-shirt.
At the end of the campaign, participating students will be invited to a celebration event on April 27 in the D.P. Culp Student Center on ETSU’s campus, where those students will get the opportunity to showcase their original talents.
For more information on how to make a submission to Dr. Enuf’s “Be Original” campaign, visit www.drenuf.com/beoriginal.
