East Tennessee State University this week was recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting.
The ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting recognizes colleges and universities for making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation. ETSU joins a group of 394 colleges and universities recognized by ALL IN for completing these four actions:
• Participating in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge;
• Sharing 2020 NSLVE Reports with campus voting data with ALL IN;
• Developing and submitting a 2022 democratic engagement action plan with ALL IN; and
• Having a current signatory to ALL IN’s Higher Education Presidents’ Commitment to Full Student Voter Participation.
“Encouraging diversity of thought and expression is one of ETSU’s core values,” ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said. “One of the most impactful forms of civic expression is the act of voting. I am proud that ETSU is a national leader in promoting participation in our democratic process and helping all students make their voices heard.”
“College student voter turnout has increased since 2016, and this increase has been driven by students. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is excited to expand our ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll to recognize these student voting champions across the country,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. “These students registered voters, served on their campus voting coalitions, spearheaded voter education efforts, advocated for campus polling locations and organized other voter engagement efforts to ensure their peers were confident and informed voters. We are excited to see what they continue to accomplish.”
The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement. Campuses that join the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge complete a set of action items, with the support of ALL IN Challenge staff, to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning, political engagement and voter participation on their campus. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge engages over 9 million students from more than 950 institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.