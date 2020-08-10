East Tennessee State University’s campus won’t be packed with the expected 14,000 students enrolled for fall walking to class or gathering in large numbers, but President Brian Noland said Monday “campus is open.”
The university has worked since the spring to determine how things would operate as the novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout Northeast Tennessee, and Noland said there were tough decisions made.
Classes begin in two weeks and the majority of instruction will be online, but some majors — including medical, music and engineering — will require in-person meetings. Indoor meetings will be limited to 15 people and all must wear a mask. Outdoor activities can accommodate up to 50 participants and those meetings require masks as well.
“The key for families across the region is that we will begin in the fall semester in two weeks. And we’re taking steps now to position the university to ensure that we do not have to make the pivot decision that we made in the spring,” Noland said.
One major decision was to implement single occupancy residential rooms. That limits the number of students living on campus to 1,800. The deadline to request a dorm room is Wednesday. Pre-COVID-19 on-campus housing could accommodate 2,934 students.
“We’ve taken that action to reduce density in the residence halls to take everyone down to singles and that protects the health, safety and welfare,” Noland said. Students who had already opted for living alone in a double room will still pay the double price, but those who are transitioned into double rooms will only pay for a single room.
Noland said he believes once students realize all or most of their classes are online, they will opt out of living on campus.
“We anticipate that as students see their course schedules and realize the bulk of their courses may be online that will impact their residential decisions. In the event that there are students who want to live in the residence halls after we’ve gone to singles, we’ve got to make adjustments. We will work with other housing providers in the area to ensure that the needs of all of our students are met.”
“In terms of our course offerings, this year the bulk of our course offerings will be in an online format,” he said. “About 20% of our courses will be on ground this fall. And those are courses in which that delivery mechanism is required for us to maintain the academic integrity of the program or the nature of the discipline itself. So for students in the College of Medicine, who are taking gross anatomy course — a certain portion of that course you have to physically be on ground to work with that specimen in the gross anatomy lab. Likewise for engineering technology, for music for art and for a lot of our academic disciplines on campus that are hands-on experiential learning or have clinical components built in.”
Noland said 80 percent of all classes will be in an online format.
He urged students to not take a gap year because of COVID-19 because they are more likely to not continue their education.
“Students in Northeast Tennessee, who are going to take a year off from college because of COVID to work a part-time job are delaying their future aspirations. Research indicates that students who take a gap year are less than likely likely to graduate overall and limit their future career opportunities. So the best thing a student can do this fall is to enroll in college.”
As for employees, ETSU will continue to let them work from home as much as possible.
“The final piece of it is we’re going to continue to allow our employees the flexibility to work from remote environments. We’ve done that successfully through the spring and into the fall. So as we began to launch the campus and in a traditional setting for the fall. We’re going to give that flexibility to our employees.”
As far as keeping tabs on the virus, Noland said there will be a process in place for random testing of students, faculty and staff.
“No matter what, our campus will be open. So the CPA will be open, the library’s open, the Culp (Center) is open. It’s just the density on campus will be significantly reduced by design to protect the health and safety of our students. So for students who want to use the CPA, that building will open mid-month but the equipment will be distanced. We’re going to limit occupancy all in the interest of the health and safety of students.”
In the Culp Center, food service options will be open for students, but with social distancing in place, he said.
“It’s just that there will be less people on campus by design to ensure that we’re doing all we can to prevent the spread of COVID on campus and across the region.”
Noland also said the Martin Center for performing arts also will be in use, albeit at a much smaller capacity.
“Students will use the Martin Center, some this fall for individual courses and practices. However, the large concerts that we’re all looking forward to are not going to occur this fall, and they’ll probably not occur this spring. The Martin Center is a beautiful building. We’ve waited for it since 1986. It may just be one more year until we can bring Broadway to Johnson City and the Appalachian Highlands, but it’s going to come, and that’s my kind of message to everyone. This fall, we’re making some decisions in the interest of public health. Those decisions will cause a little bit of inconvenience now, but that’ll pay off down the line,” he said.
In the area of athletics, “I find it increasingly difficult to comprehend how we will have competitive athletics this fall,” Noland said. “I think it will be virtually impossible for us to play competitive sports this fall at ETSU. I think all our team sports will move to the spring.”