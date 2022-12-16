Helping guide teenagers and pre-teens through their mental health struggles is often difficult, but there are tools parents and caregivers can use to make it easier.
Dr. Nadia Sabri, an assistant professor of pediatrics and the director of lifestyle medicine at East Tennessee State University, said adolescents today face some issues that parents or caregivers may not have experienced themselves.
“If grandparents are taking care of kids, or even parents, there can be generational gaps,” said Sabri. “Things that were maybe really normal or really common in one generation may not be so common in the other.”
The impacts of social media on teenagers is often one of those issues that parents or caregivers are unsure of how to navigate.
According to Sabri, adolescents between the ages of 12 and 18 are in a developmental stage where they are seeking to find themselves, which today often involves exploring new ideas and experiences via the internet.
“Social media has a lot of coded messaging, a lot of ads and a lot of these so-called influencers who are selling things,” said Sabri. “And these things that they’re selling could be ideas, could be an ideology, could be a product, a behavior, a certain type of lifestyle. And it’s done at such a quick and rapid pace that younger children and teenagers, especially, really don’t know how to make sense of it. They just get really absorbed.”
Sabri said social media is also highly addictive, and the constant, rapid consuming of information can often make it difficult for teens to distinguish between what is real and what isn’t, which can lead to self-esteem issues.
“It’s not real life,” said Sabri. “People are posting very curated views of perfection. There is so much comparison, and that’s natural based on their developmental stage, so they are going to be comparing. They are going to see these perfectionist things online, and they’re going to compare it to their own life. So what happens? They start to feel shameful, there can be self-doubt, it affects self-esteem, they can start to isolate and withdraw. Or sometimes they turn it the other way where they become more aggressive and they can even start to bully others to make themselves feel better.”
Social media isn’t all bad, though. Between educational resources and staying connected with loved ones, Sabri said there are a lot of positive ways to use the platforms. But it is important to set boundaries, and Sabri said finding that balance starts with the caregivers.
“Start out by being able to have these conversations in the home before the child is even old enough to have a phone,” said Sabri. “So that would be like parents having a ‘no phone zone’ — during meal time and before bedtime or during family time — and make sure that the child is seeing what healthy boundaries look like. And that will start young.”
For teens who already have a phone, setting boundaries and making time to disconnect can be a good start to setting healthy boundaries around social media, according to Sabri.
The key to success, though, is that parents or caregivers model the behavior they want to see.
“Understanding the addictive nature of it and even setting a timer,” Sabri said. “Like say, ‘OK, we’re not going to be on the phone for 15 minutes or half an hour.’ And actually stick to it and hold each other accountable. Not in a mean way, but just like, ‘Let’s all do this together. Let’s set this limit, set this timer, and then certain times of the day have that disconnection.’ ”
Sabri said it is also important to establish open lines of communication with children so that they feel comfortable discussing both the positive and negative emotions they are feeling as they age into adolescence.
“We really have to be conscious and mindful of the way we talk to the kids, and more importantly, what we say when they’re around us but not actively engaging with us. What I mean by that is a constant stream of the news in the background, or inflammatory topics, or how people are talking about other people or other different views that people may have in their homes.”
Sabri said children often internalize the stress of constant negativity, which can present as behavioral issues. A good way to help negate some of the negativity, she said, is to make a conscious effort to talk about positive emotions or experiences happening both in the child’s life and in the world.
“One thing that is in all of our power is just to make the home environment, however that home looks, to be as safe and healing as possible,” said Sabri. “Have open lines of communication between the caregiver and the child to make sure that there is a mix of not just negative things but positive things. In fact, there is a base statistic that for every one negative thing somebody hears, it takes three to five to balance it out, which just goes to show you how impactful and how detrimental hearing negative things can be.”
Coping with the negative mental effects of social media and the world around them can be difficult for teenagers, but by understanding the issues and modeling healthy habits, caregivers can make it easier, according to Sabri.
“It really has to be something that parents and caregivers are modeling,” she said.This story is part of our ongoing series, Teens in Crisis. To find the rest of the series, visit johnsoncitypress.com/news/teens-in-crisis/.