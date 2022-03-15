For nearly a decade, East Tennessee State University has livestreamed active American bald eagle nests in Johnson City.
Now, you can help name one of the new female eagles.
Officials at ETSU have narrowed the suggested names, submitted by nearly 500 viewers in recent weeks, for the female eagle Boone has chosen as his mate.
Vote at surveymonkey.com/r/ZLK7HBP. The contest closes on Sunday, March 20, at 11:59 p.m.
Here’s a look at the names that voters may choose from: Becca, Becky, Bella, Dani, Danielle, Dolly, Fancy, Jolene, Rebecca and Tanasi.
Earlier this year, the new female and Boone laid their first egg of the season. Verified reports emerged in January of the new female eagle in Johnson City.
The active bald eagle nests are livestreamed for the seventh straight year by the ETSU Department of Biological Sciences with support from corporate sponsors, donors and many volunteers. Learn more about the Eagle Camera Project at etsu.edu/cas/biology/eagle-cam/default.php.
