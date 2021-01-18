Azael Rodriguez-Roman has joined the ranks of more than 1,500 cadets commissioned at East Tennessee State University since its ROTC Program began more than 65 years ago.
Rodriguez-Roman was a member of the Eddie Reed Range Challenge Team and completed Nursing Summer Training at Fort Carson, Colorado, in summer 2019. He took the oath of office earlier this month during a small ceremony led by Maj. Kent Monas, professor of military science at ETSU. Rodriguez-Roman commissioned as a second lieutenant into the Army Nursing Corps.
He received a bachelor’s of nursing degree in December and upon successful completion of board exam requirements will attend Basic Officer Leaders Course in Sam Houston, Texas.
More information about the Army ROTC Program at ETSU is available at etsu.edu/rotc.
University’s first Black professor dies
MEMPHIS — Miriam DeCosta-Willis, the University of Memphis’ first Black professor and a participant in the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, has died, the school said. She was 86.
DeCosta-Willis died Thursday at home, surrounded by family, the university said in a statement. A cause of death wasn’t released.
DeCosta-Willis was denied entrance to what was then Memphis State University in 1957, but she went on to graduate from Johns Hopkins University with a master’s degree and a doctorate.
She later became the first Black professor at Memphis State University in 1966 as a Spanish teacher.
DeCosta-Willis participated in the Montgomery bus boycott, helped lead a boycott of Memphis Public Schools and joined protest marches in Washington, the university said. She also wrote or edited 15 books.
DeCosta-Willis also worked at Howard University, George Mason University, and University of Maryland, Baltimore.
The University of Memphis dedicated a historical marker to her in December.
From Associated Press and contributed reports