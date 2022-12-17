Mental health issues skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in college students, and universities struggled to keep up with demands for both in-person and online counseling services.
As part of our Teens in Crisis series, the Johnson City Press spoke with both East Tennessee State University and Milligan University about the mental health services they provide to students.
ETSU
ETSU’s counseling center served at least 847 students in the last academic year with 4,318 appointments in total. They offer a stepped care model of treatment, meaning they provide short therapy sessions and work with students to determine the best kind of treatment for them.
“As we’re meeting with students, we start them off with something called a needs assessment just to hear what they’re coming in with, what it is that they’re looking for, what they need,” said the interim director of ETSU’s counseling center, Alison Davis, “and then trying to kind of collaborate with them to determine what resources might be the best fit for their needs.”
They also offer referrals for workshops or skills-based training for students who may only need a one-time contact, along with drop in consultations and group therapy sessions. The center will also refer students to off-campus services if needed.
Davis said some of the most common issues seen across the country and at ETSU are students struggling with anxiety, depression and relationships, along with an increasing number of people struggling to adjust back to campus life and socialization after the impacts of COVID-19.
ETSU also has a program set up that allows students, parents and staff to submit care reports if they are concerned about a person. The dean of students’ office reviews the reports and, depending on the information presented, may call the student in question in for a check-in.
For students in crisis, the counseling center has a person on staff from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for emergencies. If a student enters the counseling center and meets crisis criteria, staff will meet with them immediately to help problem solve and ground before working with the student to figure out next steps.
After hours, students can use the BucsPress2 hotline to speak to a 24/7 on-call counselor. To reach the BucsPress2 help line, dial (423) 439-4841 and press 2.
If a student has attempted or is contemplating suicide, the center will engage in safety planning to determine if the student can keep themselves safe outside of hospitalization. If it is determined a student cannot keep themself safe, then hospitalization may be discussed, according to Davis.
Davis says the counseling center works to make sure their services are well known by being active on social media, including their information in the campus newsletter, having liaisons with different departments and much more. She also says the athletic department is advocating for a sports psychologist to treat athletes in the future.
ETSU’s counseling center can be reached at (423)-439-3333 or by email at counselingcenter@etsu.edu.
Milligan
Milligan’s counseling center takes a bit of a different approach, only opening for 24 hours a week. The center, located in the Taylor-Phillips House, is open Tuesday-Thursday and offers only limited walk-in hours.
According to Rebecca Snapp, a counseling professor at Milligan and the program director for the master’s of science in counseling, it’s always best for students to call or email ahead of time and try to set up an appointment. She also said the walk-in hours are publicized mostly through word of mouth as they do not have the staff to accommodate large numbers in the limited hours they provide.
Alternatively, the center advertises their other services with flyers in almost all campus buildings, business cards handed out to students, and most if not all professors include the counseling center information in their syllabus.
The center also offers some group services focusing on lowering stress and relationships. For regular appointments, students will meet with a graduate student in the masters of science in counseling program, and the session will be supervised by a licensed mental health professional.
Snapp confirmed that Milligan sees the same main issues as ETSU, and the rest of the country, as anxiety, depression and relationship issues continue to rise. She also noted that recent research has shown that about 25% of a school’s population would benefit from mental health services.
For crisis situations, Snapp says students may be referred to Frontier Health’s mobile crisis number or their crisis center at Turning Point. If a student has been physically harmed, then they may be directed to a hospital.
Milligan, like many other schools, planned to make improvements to their counseling services, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed their progress. Milligan is now working to get back on track and make the desired improvements in the coming years.
To contact Milligan’s counseling center call (423) 461-8500 or visit https://www.milligan.edu/thecounselingcenter/.