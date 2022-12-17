Teens in Crisis
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

Mental health issues skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in college students, and universities struggled to keep up with demands for both in-person and online counseling services.

As part of our Teens in Crisis series, the Johnson City Press spoke with both East Tennessee State University and Milligan University about the mental health services they provide to students.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

Recommended for you