The Erwin Gold Star Memorial marker was officially unveiled on Friday afternoon.
The marker serves as a tribute to those from Unicoi County who died while in service with the United States armed forces.
Maj. Gen. Tommy Baker, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services, served as one of the unveiling ceremony’s keynote speakers.
“As long as we fill up a room like this, or a stadium, or a football field or a baseball diamond, to honor the folks who have give it all, we will never forget,” Baker said. “We can’t forget. We can’t forget that kind of sacrifice.”
William “Bill” Robinson, who is the longest-held enlisted prisoner of war in American history, also gave a speech at the ceremony. Robinson was taken as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam in 1965 and remained imprisoned until 1973.
“During my time in Vietnam I was listed as missing in action for 2 1/2 years,” Robinson said. “My parents suffered for a short time compared to the Gold Star families represented today.”
The memorial marker was sponsored by the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, Charles E. King Sr. American Legion Post 25, Charles and Annette Tinnin and the Unicoi County Heritage Museum.
Members of the Shady Oaks Garden Club, the Tinnins and Blue and Gold Star family members unveiled the marker following the ceremony.
The marker is located next to Erwin Town Hall at the corner of North Main Avenue and Second Street and is the ninth Gold Star Memorial marker to be installed in the state.