The Erwin Planning Commission heard a presentation about tiny homes and what tiny home regulations might look like for the town during its meeting on Wednesday.
According to the 2018 International Residential Code building codes, tiny homes are considered homes with under 400 square feet of floor space and on average cost around $60,000 to build.
According to Community Planner Amber Orlikowski, there has been interest by individuals in building tiny homes in Erwin.
“People are asking about tiny home communities in the area,” Orlikowski said. “I’ve got a few calls, my co-planners got a few calls. I’m sure some other people have been talking about it. You’ve heard about it. So there are some conversations happening about tiny houses.”
The 2018 IRC, which was adopted by the town, sets regulations on tiny homes in its Appendix Q. Currently, the town has none of its own regulations on tiny houses or where they can be built.
Orlikowski said one regulation the board may consider is to establish a new residential zoning district. An R-4 high-density compact residential zoning would allow a tiny home to be built on a 2,550-square-foot lot. A site plan would be required to build more than one tiny home on a lot.
“Each house would be on a permanent foundation with front and back porches,” Orlikowski said. “All tiny houses would have to have permanent connections to utilities and a buffer strip may be required by the Planning Commission.”
Erwin Building and Codes Inspector Ryan Blankenship said his office had also received several calls from people interested in building tiny homes or tiny home communities in Erwin. Blankensip said tiny home living often appeals to widows or individuals who live alone and desire more affordable housing.
“This is not one of those things where you can go put a $15,000 building up in a neighborhood that’s got $100,000 houses and it’s going to drive it down. There are certain neighborhoods in Erwin, specifically, that this is actually going to increase the property values if we allow it.”
Blankenship said the town had options. The Planning Commission can put regulations on tiny houses or completely ban tiny houses altogether if they so choose.
“There are some that are completely repealing Appendix Q of the 2018 building codes,” Blankenship said. “And we have that option.”
The Planning Commission took no action during the meeting.
