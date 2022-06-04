Erwin has a new memorial to honor the families of service members from Unicoi County who paid the ultimate price to protect freedom.
A new Gold Star Memorial marker sits at the corner of North Main Avenue and 2nd Street next to the Erwin Town Hall, serving as a tribute to those from Unicoi County who were killed while serving in the armed forces.
“Each time I look upon the Gold Star marker I am reminded of the sacrifices made by our veterans who served faithfully until death for our protection and freedom,” said Martha Erwin, the Unicoi County Heritage Museum’s curator.
The marker was sponsored by the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, Charles E. King Sr. American Legion Post 25 and the Unicoi County Heritage Museum.
The marker was paid for by Charles and Annette Tinnin. Charles Tinnin is a Vietnam veteran and said he and his wife sponsor the markers to pay respect to those who died while serving.
"People gave their life for me to live," said Charles Tinnin. "There are guys that were 18 and 20 years old in Vietnam that got killed and I'm 76, so I've live 55 or 58 years longer than they have, and I owe them that much respect. And I owe the families respect."
Erwin said the idea to bring the marker to the town was born from a conversation between her and Charles Tinnin about gold star families in Unicoi County.
“When I heard about the markers, I wanted one for our county,” said Erwin.
Erwin resident Glenn Tilson worked with Erwin to get the placement of the marker approved by the town of Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen. At the time the marker was approved by the town’s BMA, it was set to be the ninth Gold Star Memorial marker sponsored by the Tinnins in the state.
The Gold Star Memorial was erected on May 13 but will be officially unveiled during an event on June 17 at 1 p.m. at the Erwin Town Hall. Light refreshments will be served and Maj. Gen. Tommy Baker, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services, will serve as one of the the event’s keynote speakers.
The event will be open to the public.