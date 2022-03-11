One young Unicoi County student came up with a way to give back to the hospital that took care of him.
Jaxon Bailey, a second-grader at Love Chapel Elementary School in Erwin, raised money for the Niswonger Children’s Hospital during its radiothon last week.
Jaxon recently spent some time as a patient at Niswonger, and said the quality of care that he received during his stay is what inspired him to help raise money for the hospital.
“Niswonger was a very good place and it wasn’t far from my home, and all the nurses was real nice to me,” Jaxon said.
Jaxon was able to write a letter asking for donations: “My principal let me give it to all the teachers,” he said.
In total, Jaxon was able to raise $200 for the children’s hospital, which he said made him feel really good.
“It makes me feel really good because all the nurses and doctors were really good to me,” he said.
Jaxon said his own time in the hospital was scary and he wanted to thank the nurses and doctors: “Thank you for taking care of me.”
