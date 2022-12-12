Plastics manufacturer to bring 115 jobs to Unicoi County

PlastiExports TN originally acquired the former Regal Beloit facility in Erwin’s Riverview Industrial Park with plans to employ 115 people by 2025. A company official said that goal will soon be met and wants more property to expand the workforce to 300.

 Sue Guinn Legg/Johonson City Press

The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to sell the town’s public works property to PlastiExports TN during Monday’s meeting.

PlastiExports TN business leader J.P. Metcalf said the building would be used to expand the business into manufacturing. Metcalf said the expansion would bring hundreds of jobs to Erwin and millions of dollars worth of investments from the company. PlastiExports had originally planned to bring 115 to Erwin by 2025, but Metcalf said the business has almost met that goal years early.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you