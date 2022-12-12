PlastiExports TN originally acquired the former Regal Beloit facility in Erwin’s Riverview Industrial Park with plans to employ 115 people by 2025. A company official said that goal will soon be met and wants more property to expand the workforce to 300.
The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to sell the town’s public works property to PlastiExports TN during Monday’s meeting.
PlastiExports TN business leader J.P. Metcalf said the building would be used to expand the business into manufacturing. Metcalf said the expansion would bring hundreds of jobs to Erwin and millions of dollars worth of investments from the company. PlastiExports had originally planned to bring 115 to Erwin by 2025, but Metcalf said the business has almost met that goal years early.
“As far as employee headcount goes, we’ll be (at) 115 in quarter one of next year, which is, again, my goal,” Metcalf said. “I could have 150 (employees) in 10 months from the time I get to move into a new facility. I’ll have 250 (employees) 18 months from that, and then in 24 to 30 months, basically a total of 300 people in Erwin that we provide work for. And instead of the $5 or $6 million that I told you I promised originally, I’m promising a $12 million investment back into these two properties to get them up to speed.”
According to the offer letter sent by Metcalf to the BMA, PlastiExports TN would purchase the public works building property for the cost of the town’s current debt on it.
Metcalf said the public works department would still be able to use a portion of the building until a suitable new location was found and the town would retain 1.5 acres of the land the building sits on.
The motion to enter into a contract to sell the property to PlastiExports TN was made by Alderman James “Mickey” Hatcher and was seconded by Alderman Michael Baker. The motion was approved unanimously.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to elect Hatcher to serve as the town’s new vice mayor.
Hatcher was elected unanimously by the board following a nomination by Alderwoman Angie Wilcox-Vaughn.