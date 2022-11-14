The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to replace a proposed splash pad at Fishery Park with a multi-use field during Monday’s meeting.
The town had previously removed the splash pad from the Fishery Park master plan after it was discovered construction and utilities on the splash pad would bring the project $700,000 over the $1 million budget. However, without the splash pad or an equivalent replacement, City Recorder Todd Wilcox said the town would be denied the Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant that is helping to pay for the project.
Wilcox informed the board of its three options for moving forward with the project — build the splash pad, replace it with an equivalent project or turn down the grant.
“We can go back to our scope or have an alternate or choose a different path,” Wilcox said. “If you choose a different path, say like you want to replace the splash pad with something equivalent, which would be like a multipurpose field, we’d have to be somewhere around that $300,000 range and put that in. However, you’re still not guaranteed to get the grant if you do that.”
The board allocated a $500,000 match for the grant from its American Rescue Plan Act funding. Wilcox said if the town chose not to pursue an equivalent project, the allocated funds could be used to update the playground at the park.
“The other option is to do away with the grant, take your $500,000, get you a playground and redo the sidewalks through there and some of the parking and a fence,” Wilcox said.
Mayor Glenn White said by adding a multi-use field to the park’s master plan, the town will still have a chance of receiving the grant. If the grant is denied, the town could still move forward with the playground renovations.
“The way I see it, if we think we don’t want to go with the splash pad, we can submit a ball field which would not cost us any more money,” White said. “Then it’s up to them whether to deny our grant or not. And then like Dr. (Mickey) Hatcher said in our work session, if they deny that, then we just go back to what we already got allocated with the ARPA money.”
Vice Mayor Mark LaFever made a motion to move forward with the splash pad. The motion was seconded by Alderman Mickey Hatcher but failed 3-2.
Hatcher then made a motion to move forward with the multipurpose field. The motion was seconded by Alderman Gary Chandler and was approved 4-1.
The next Erwin BMA meeting will be Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall.