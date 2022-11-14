Erwin BMA

Erwin Mayor Glenn White, left, and City Recorder Todd Wilcox discuss the Fishery Park master plan during Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

 KAYLA HACKNEY/Johnson City Press

The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to replace a proposed splash pad at Fishery Park with a multi-use field during Monday’s meeting.

The town had previously removed the splash pad from the Fishery Park master plan after it was discovered construction and utilities on the splash pad would bring the project $700,000 over the $1 million budget. However, without the splash pad or an equivalent replacement, City Recorder Todd Wilcox said the town would be denied the Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant that is helping to pay for the project.

