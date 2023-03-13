The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to allow their future meetings to be livestreamed online during Monday’s meeting.
The board voted to allocate $3,071.59 to allow future board meetings to be livestreamed. The money would pay for a camera and microphone as well as the cost to run a cable to the meeting room. The money would also pay for tablets for the aldermen. The tablets would allow them to view meeting documents digitally, which City Recorder Todd Wilcox said would save the town on printing costs.
The meetings will be live- streamed via a link on YouTube.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to issue a certificate of compliance for Ruhani 12 Inc. doing business as Nolichucky Wine and Liquor, 1067 N. Main Ave.
Prior to being discussed by the board, the certificate of compliance was approved by the Erwin Beverage Board on Monday.
The certificate was approved both by the beverage board and the BMA on 3-1 votes with Alderwoman Angie Wilcox-Vaughn voting no.
With the approval of the certificate, the town will reach its cap on retail package stores.
The Beverage Board also approved a temporary on-site beer permit for Panchos and Amigos, 2004 Temple Hill Road.
The permit was approved unanimously and the temporary permit will remain in effect until April, when the board will vote on a permanent license.
The next Erwin BMA meeting will be held on March 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall.