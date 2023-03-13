Erwin Town Hall
By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com

The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to allow their future meetings to be livestreamed online during Monday’s meeting.

The board voted to allocate $3,071.59 to allow future board meetings to be livestreamed. The money would pay for a camera and microphone as well as the cost to run a cable to the meeting room. The money would also pay for tablets for the aldermen. The tablets would allow them to view meeting documents digitally, which City Recorder Todd Wilcox said would save the town on printing costs.

