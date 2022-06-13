The town of Erwin may be lowering its tax rate by as much as 33 cents for the 2022-23 fiscal year, but property owners will likely be paying the same dollar amount.
During Monday’s Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, aldermen voted to approve an ordinance that would approve the 2022-23 fiscal year budget and set the town’s tax rate at $1.533 per $100 in assessed property value.
“It’s a reappraisal year, and there were such high assessment values that we get through Teresa (Kinsler)’s office, the tax assessor’s office, so the grand total assessment was significantly higher,” said City Recorder Todd Wilcox.
The current tax rate is $1.862 per $100 in assessed property value, which was set in the 2019-20 fiscal year budget. There was no change to the town’s property tax in the 2020-21 or 2021-22 fiscal year. Wilcox said the board compared how much tax revenue they brought in at that rate and adjusted the new rate accordingly.
“We went back and looked to see what we brought in on the $1.862 under the past assessment to the new assessment and we found that we’d have to go back, based on our collection rate, to $1.533,” said Wilcox.
The motion to approve the budget was made by Alderman James Hatcher and seconded by Alderman Michael Baker. The budget was approved unanimously with alderwoman Paula Edwards absent and will go for a second reading at the next BMA meeting.
If approved on the second reading, the new tax rate will go into effect beginning July 1.
Also during the meeting, aldermen voted to approve an ordinance that would levy a 4% privilege tax on the occupancy of hotels, motels and other lodging within the town.
The current tax on lodging is set at 2.5%.
The motion to approve the ordinance was made by Hatcher and seconded by Baker. The ordinance was approved unanimously with Edwards absent and will go before the board for a second reading at the next BMA meeting.
Also during the meeting, Mayor Glenn White announced that Waste Management would be delivering a new trash cart to every household within the town of Erwin.
Carts began going out Monday and will continue to be delivered through June 18.
The next Erwin BMA meeting will be June 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Erwin Town Hall.