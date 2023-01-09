Erwin BMA

Erwin Mayor Glenn White, City Recorder Todd Wilcox and Alderman Michael Baker deliberate during Monday's BMA meeting.

 By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com

The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to reject a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant awarded to the town for renovations to Fishery Park and instead move forward with taking bids for a new playground during Monday’s meeting.

The $500,000 LPRF grant was originally awarded to the town to help pay for updated playground equipment, Americans with Disabilities Actcompliant access paths and a new splash pad. The town provided a $500,000 match for the grant, bringing the project’s total budget to $1 million. The cost of the proposed splash pad, however, brought the project hundreds of thousands of dollars over budget and the splash pad was scrapped from the master plan.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


 

Tags

Recommended for you