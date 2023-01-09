The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to reject a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant awarded to the town for renovations to Fishery Park and instead move forward with taking bids for a new playground during Monday’s meeting.
The $500,000 LPRF grant was originally awarded to the town to help pay for updated playground equipment, Americans with Disabilities Actcompliant access paths and a new splash pad. The town provided a $500,000 match for the grant, bringing the project’s total budget to $1 million. The cost of the proposed splash pad, however, brought the project hundreds of thousands of dollars over budget and the splash pad was scrapped from the master plan.
The aldermen were informed in November that they would not be eligible for the LPRF grant unless they replaced the splash pad with an equivalent replacement and the board voted to replace the splash pad with a multi-use field.
On Monday, however, the board decided to take the $500,000 in matching funds and move forward to secure a new playground for the park.
“I feel like after listening to the community, families need a place to go with their children, and personally, I feel like it’s time for us to move forward in giving them their playground,” Alderwoman Paula Edwards said.
The motion to reject the grant was made by Edwards and seconded by Alderman Michael Baker. The vote was unanimous with Alderman Mickey Hatcher absent.
Also during the meeting, the board elected Jason Harris to serve as Erwin’s interim fire chief.
“Mr. Harris has got all of the qualifications needed for the position. He’s been working with the fire department and moved all the way from the bottom to the top. And he’s already started on a lot of things that’s been needed,” City Recorder Todd Wilcox said.
The motion to appoint Harris was made by Edwards and seconded by Alderwoman Angie Vaughn.
The next Erwin BMA meeting will be held on Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall.