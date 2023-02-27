Erwin BMA

Erwin Alderwoman Paula Edwards and Mayor Glenn White during Monday's Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

 By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com

The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance that would cap the number of businesses that can sell alcohol for off-premise use on its second reading on Monday.

The ordinance would set the limit on the number of businesses who are able to hold an off-premises alcohol license to two per 1,000 citizens or a total of 12.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

 

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you