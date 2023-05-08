The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen considered two rezoning requests during Monday’s meeting.
Aldermen voted to approve a request to rezone property located at 112 Casey Jones Road from R-1 to R-2 on second reading.
The rezoning request was approved by the board unanimously.
A motion rezone property located at 1006 Jackson Love Highway died after failing to receive a second. The property is currently split zoned B-2 and R-3. The rezoning request would have made the entire property B-2.
Neighbors spoke during the meeting and expressed concern about the property being used as a possible recreational vehicle campground.
“Not only are we talking about an eyesore, but you’re talking about the increased traffic out there,” said Erwin citizen Jeff Couch. “You can talk to the police about that. Has anybody did a study? Because you’ve got about four or five roads that conjunct out there across from the food shop. And now you’re going to throw in a bunch of trailers, trucks and everything else and people trying to move in and out if it’s a constant. If it’s not like (another citizen) said where you move in there and just live forever because it’s the cheapest place you can find.”
Alderman Michael Baker made a motion to approve the rezoning. However, the motion received no second.
Also during the meeting, the BMA voted to approve a lease agreement between the town and Nuclear Fuel Services.
NFS would rent a parking lot from the town for a span of six months.
“They’re offering $2,500 a month, and they are going to grade the lot for us,” City Recorder Mark Moeller said.
The next Erwin BMA meeting will take place on May 22 at 5 p.m. at Town Hall.
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering both Johnson City and Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
