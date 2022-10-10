The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to approve a $3,300 increase in annual funding to create a 13-member Erwin Police Department emergency task force.
The task force would consist of highly trained officers living within the community who would respond in critical emergency situations.
“We have been training with them already — we’ve just not put anything into action until the board voted tonight — two hours every week in a different school and eight hours a month on the range,” said Erwin Chief of Police Regan Tilson. “The SWAT standard is eight hours a month but we have gone above and beyond. These are site security experts. That’s what they do. And they’re helping us to look around the school facilities to see if there is something we have missed.”
Tilson said the officers on the task force would not act as patrol officers. They also would not go on the department’s payroll and would volunteer their time in the case of a critical emergency. The additional money committed by the board would go instead toward paying insurance for the task force.
“What you’re paying for is not the people,” said Tilson. “You’re paying for the insurance for the people.”
The motion to approve the recurring funds was made by Vice Mayor Mark LaFever and seconded by Alderwoman Paula Edwards. The motion passed unanimously with Alderman Mickey Hatcher absent.
Also during the meeting, the board voted on a first reading to rezone properties located at the end of Spar Mill Road from M-1 industrial to R-2 medium density residential.
“Anybody that’s familiar with Spar Mill Road knows there is a trailer park there right now, and under its current zoning of M-1 — all we want to do is put it to R-2 so that what’s there can actually be there,” said Erwin Building and Codes Inspector Ryan Blankenship. “It also allows the new owners of the Spar Mill trailer park to actually make some improvements where they can actually bring doublewides in, they can actually do site-built homes, things of that nature.”
The motion to rezone the property was made by LaFever and seconded by Edwards. The motion passed unanimously with Hatcher absent and will go before the board for a second reading during their next meeting.
The next Erwin BMA meeting will take place on Oct. 24 at 5:30 at the Erwin Town Hall.