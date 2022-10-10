Erwin BMA

Members of the Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen listen to proceedings during Monday's meeting.

 By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com

The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to approve a $3,300 increase in annual funding to create a 13-member Erwin Police Department emergency task force.

The task force would consist of highly trained officers living within the community who would respond in critical emergency situations.

