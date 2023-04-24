Mark Moeller will serve as the town of Erwin’s new town recorder.
The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved Moeller’s appointment to the position following a nomination by Mayor Glenn White during Monday’s meeting.
“In my opinion, Mr. Moeller possesses the education and skills necessary to be an effective and successful long-term city recorder for our town,” White said.
Moeller comes to Erwin from Murfreesboro where he worked in the state Comptroller’s office.
“I love budgeting and internal controls,” Moeller said. “I’ve worked in grant writing before, so I’m excited to bring all my experience and have that slumdog millionaire moment where every career just kind of matches up and gives me the experience I need for this one.”
Moeller said he sought the job as town recorder because he wanted to live in a small town.
“I just grew up in a small town and I have an 11-month-old son, and I figured he deserved to have a small town grow up (in) too,” Moeller said.
Moeller will replace current town recorder Todd Wilcox. Wilcox was hired for the position last April and his resignation was approved by the board during their March 27 meeting. Wilcox was presented a plaque by White and Building Inspector Ryan Blankenship during the meeting.
“At times, we had major issues to deal with and Todd always steered the ship on course and safely to the dock,” White said. “I am going to miss Todd, but I am happy for him and his family.”
The next Erwin BMA meeting will be May 8 at 5:30 p.m. at town hall.
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering both Johnson City and Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press.
