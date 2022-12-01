ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department has named two persons of interest in the Thursday morning shooting death on Oakmont Drive.

The two are: Cody Alan Miller, who is described as 23 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair; and Kimberly Nicole Thomas, 20, years old, five feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.

