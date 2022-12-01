ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department has named two persons of interest in the Thursday morning shooting death on Oakmont Drive.
The two are: Cody Alan Miller, who is described as 23 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair; and Kimberly Nicole Thomas, 20, years old, five feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.
The police department is asking anyone with information about the two persons to contact the Elizabethton Police Department and leave a tip at 423-542-4141, or 423-542-7574, or use the anonymous Tip 411 system. To submit a tip via text message text TIPEPD and your tip to 847411.
The investigation began when police officers, responding to a 911 call, arrived on the scene shortly after midnight to find two vehicles that had been involved in a crash. Officers found a deceased man who had been shot inside one of the vehicles. There were no other people found at the scene.
The department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Special Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and continue to investigate the incident. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting.
The police have not yet released the name of the victim.