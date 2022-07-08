ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department reports that a man who was hit in a Thursday afternoon shooting has died from his injuries. The police identified the victim as Anthony D. Guy, 32, of Elizabethton.
The police took a suspect into custody. He is Ryan D. Williams, 27, Bluff City. The police said Guy and Williams were known to each other. According to the police report, Williams’ girlfriend is the sister of the victim. The police department said the investigation revealed that the two men had been in an argument and Guy slapped Williams. At that point, Williams reportedly shot Guy in the chest with a pistol. Williams was taken to the Carter County Jail and has been charged with first degree murder.
The police responded to the initial call at 2:45 p.m. The first responding officer arrived to find a person rendering aid to Guy, who was lying on the ground in front of the residence at 1010 Oak Street. The officer began assisting with first aid and learned that another Williams was at the scene and identified himself as the shooter. Williams was arrested by officers and taken to the police department for further questioning.
Guy was transported to Sycamore Shoals Hospital by the Carter County Rescue Squad, where he later died.
The police department said there is no danger to the public.