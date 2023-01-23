The River ministry of First Presbyterian Church is changing lives from the bottom up by handing out more diapers than ever to local families in need.
In 2021, The J. Walter Brown Changing Lives From the Bottom Up diaper subsidy program served 75 children and distributed 38,000 diapers. In 2022, the number of enrolled children rose to 142, and the number of distributed diapers climbed to 51,828.
Since the program’s beginning in 2013, a staggering 432,041 diapers have been given to those in need.
“Since its start in 2004, The River has always worked to meet the needs of the women we serve,” founding Executive Director Stacy Larsen said. “With the average cost of diapers at $80 a month per child, one in three families struggle with diaper need. This need can cause families to do without as they decide between paying bills, buying groceries or affording enough diapers. The River’s diaper program eliminates diaper need and changes lives from the bottom up — literally.”
Those in need of diaper assistance can call The River for more information on how to apply at (423) 926-8111.
Those interested in donating diapers or wipes to the program can do so Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at The River, which is located at 125 W. Main St. in downtown Johnson City.