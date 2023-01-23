The River Diaper Program

Members of the diaper team, from left, Marsha Garrison, Terry Paduch, Tammy Redman and Susan Gibson, hold a sign illustrating the diaper subsidy program’s growth.

 Contributed

The River ministry of First Presbyterian Church is changing lives from the bottom up by handing out more diapers than ever to local families in need.

In 2021, The J. Walter Brown Changing Lives From the Bottom Up diaper subsidy program served 75 children and distributed 38,000 diapers. In 2022, the number of enrolled children rose to 142, and the number of distributed diapers climbed to 51,828.

Latest Videos


 

Tags

Recommended for you