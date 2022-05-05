State of Franklin Healthcare has welcomed Dr. Nathan Elliott to Johnson City Internal Medicine.
Elliott is a board certified family physician with a special interest in diabetes care, musculoskeletal medicine, skin conditions and preventative health. He graduated from Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
State of Franklin Healthcare said Elliott enjoys teaching and is on clinical faculty with Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine. He has also served as a ringside physician for multiple amateur and professional boxing, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts events throughout Tennessee.
Elliott is now accepting new patients. Those interested may call 423-794-5520 or visit sofha.net to schedule an appointment. Johnson City Internal Medicine is located at 301 Med Tech Parkway.