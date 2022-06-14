ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department has announced another Independence Day celebration for Covered Bridge Park.
This year’s celebration will take place on Saturday, July 2, with activities beginning at 3:45 p.m. There are several events planned for the afternoon, with a fireworks finale, sponsored by Tour Carter County and the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.
The afternoon will kick off with the Patriotic Pedal, sponsored by Tour Carter County and the Elizabethton Chamber. This patriotic bike parade invites participants to meet at Edward’s Island Parking Lot for a ride that will begin at 3:45 p.m. Cyclists are asked to go all out decorating their bikes for the special 4.5-mile ride, beginning at Edward’s Island Park, continuing through downtown and ending at Covered Bridge Park. (Other non-motorized vehicles are welcome to join in the fun by decorating tricycles, wagons, strollers, scooters, and similar vehicles. There will be a smaller loop for younger/unassisted riders and non-bicycles, and those participants will meet at the Covered Bridge Park at 4 p.m.
Once back at Covered Bridge Park, the top three winners will be awarded a trophy. Participation is free and pre-registration is required by visiting the link: bit.ly/patrioticpedal.
At 4 p.m., the Patriotic Pup Pageant will take place at the Covered Bridge Park Stage. Pups are asked to put on their best patriotic attire, such as cool shades, hat, bowtie, and more to compete for the Top Dog prize. Registration is free and begins at 3:30 p.m.
The Annual Little Miss Firecracker Pageant will be presented, beginning at 4:45 p.m., with trophies awarded in several age categories. Pre-registration is required and is currently going on. Applications may be picked up at the Elizabethton Registration Center or by calling Amy with Dancer’s Dreams Performing Arts Academy at (504) 392-9138.
Afterward, Dancer’s Dreams will take the stage with special dance performances from all ages in several different styles of dance.
The evening will continue with Patriotic Opening Ceremonies with the raising of the flag, patriotic tributes, and more.
Spank! The 80’s will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. for a special performance. This ultimate 80s party band is a crowd favorite.
The Fireworks Finale will close out the evening. Viewing areas will be around the Covered Bridge Park and Downtown Elizabethton. Make sure to bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the entire day of festivities and the fireworks.
Food trucks will be available throughout the day and evening.