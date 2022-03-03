ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton took possession of the former headquarters building of Summers-Taylor and the construction company’s surrounding warehouses operations buildings and parking lots on Thursday.
The property on West Elk Avenue was the operations center of Summers-Taylor since its founding in 1932, until the corporation moved its headquarters to Johnson City.
Elizabethton purchased the headquarters building and 5.5 acres of property $1.8 million. The property includes 10,700 square feet of office space; 10,900 square feet of warehouse space; 11,300 square feet of sheds and storage space; and 120,600 square feet of parking and open space. The deed was signed by Mayor Curt Alexander on Thursday. The property will be used for the new location of the city’s Water Resources, which is currently spread over about six locations throughout town.
All the Water Resources operations will be consolidated at the new location. The westernmost portion of the property will be taken over by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.
Water Resources General manager Jonathan Pleasant said the various areas where equipment and materials are stored throughout the city will be consolidated saving the department $100,000 in driving, fuel and man hours every year. Pleasant said every part of water resources will be centered in the new location. He praised that location for not only being central to most of the department’s operations, but its proximity to T.A. Dugger Jr. High will allow the department to run fiber optics from the school to the various buildings in the new location.
Pleasant said the department will need about a month to get the old site cleaned up and prepared for the move and then all the equipment and materials will be brought to the new location. Once everything has been moved, Pleasant said he plans to have an open house to show the new facility to the public.
Pleasant said he also plans to talk with the city of Johnson City about how to make the section of the Tweetsie Trail that runs through the site more attractive and appealing.
Pleasant said the new location will also be receiving a new name. He said the plans are to honor one of water resources most long- serving employees by naming it the Willie Holsclaw Construction Complex.