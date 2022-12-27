Elizabethton Water

Jonathan Pleasant, water resources general manager for Elizabethton.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The crews of the Elizabethton Water Department were busy during the recent arctic blast, but Jonathan Pleasant, water resources general manager for the city said the city did not suffer the major leaks experienced in Jonesborough.

“We had lots of calls during the time, but, knock on wood, we have not experienced the big leaks that Jonesborough had,” Pleasant said.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

