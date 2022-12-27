ELIZABETHTON — The crews of the Elizabethton Water Department were busy during the recent arctic blast, but Jonathan Pleasant, water resources general manager for the city said the city did not suffer the major leaks experienced in Jonesborough.
“We had lots of calls during the time, but, knock on wood, we have not experienced the big leaks that Jonesborough had,” Pleasant said.
He said the two biggest leaks were 6-inch lines. One was downtown on Armed Forces Drive. The second was on Maple Tree Lane in Watauga.
Still, Pleasant said the department kept busy during the Christmas holiday period, answering calls from customers.
“One of our men worked 50 hours in four days,” Pleasant said. Most of those calls were to turn off the line at the meter when a customer experienced a leak in their home. While this is simple procedure, Pleasant said Water Resources prefers to do the procedure because of past experiences where customers have accidentally broke the valve while attempting to turn off the water.
While Elizabethton has not had to many leaks, Pleasant said there has been increased usage of water. He said the city’s water tanks have been drawn down during the cold snap. The city’s big tank on Paty Hill was down to half full. He said the tanks are beginning to recover. Pleasant said the increased demand was likely caused by customers letting their taps run to keep their pipes from freezing.
While the weather forecast is for temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s over the next several days, Pleasant said the leaks may still be on the way.
“When it warms up, sometimes the ground will shift,” Pleasant said. “I am afraid we may still be facing a big problem.” He said this is particularly common when the ground moves around a pipe which is resting on a rock. That is particularly true of the old lines that did not have a bed of gravel laid down.
Pleasant said his men will be watching for potential breaks in the lines over the next several days. “I would ask people to keep an eye out for any leaks on the roads they drive on. If they think they see a water leak in Elizabethton please call our emergency number at 423-547-6300.”