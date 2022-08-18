Elizabethton

There will be no need to take a new official photograph for the new City Council. All four of the incumbents up for election this November face no opposition.

 City of Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — With half of the 24 members of the Carter County Commission being replaced with the new term starting in September, there is a lot of potential for changes in the county government’s direction over the next four years.

That won’t be the case for the two municipalities in Carter County. That became apparent when the deadline was reached at noon on Thursday for qualifying for the November municipal elections for both Elizabethton and the city of Watauga. After the deadline came, it was apparent that there won’t be any changes in the governing bodies of either city.

