ELIZABETHTON — With half of the 24 members of the Carter County Commission being replaced with the new term starting in September, there is a lot of potential for changes in the county government’s direction over the next four years.
That won’t be the case for the two municipalities in Carter County. That became apparent when the deadline was reached at noon on Thursday for qualifying for the November municipal elections for both Elizabethton and the city of Watauga. After the deadline came, it was apparent that there won’t be any changes in the governing bodies of either city.
Four seats on the Elizabethton City Council are up for election this November. Those seats are held by Mayor Pro-Tem Bill Carter, Councilman Richard Barker, Councilman Wesley Frazier, and Councilman Mike Simerly. All four of the incumbents met the qualifications to run for another term. The Carter County Election Commission said no one else returned a qualifiying petition, so the four incumbents will not be challenged.
Mayor Curt Alexander said he is looking forward to serving his last two years on the council with those he has served during the past several years. Alexander will have 20 years on the City Council when he plans to retire in two years. “I think this shows the overall the citizens of Elizabethton are satisfied with the job we are doing. I think that speaks well of our City Council. We are not perfect, but I think we have done a pretty good job.”
There also won’t be any changes on the Elizabethton City Board of Education. There are two seats up for election this November. Board Chairman Eddie Pless and board member Daniel 0’Quinn have each met the qualification deadlines and will appear on the November ballot. No other qualifying papers were turned in, so Pless and O’Quinn face no opposition for another term.
The same is true for the Watauga City Commission. Mayor Delisa LaFleur, Vice Mayor Mickey Fair and City Commissioner Albert Thomasson Jr. will face no opposition for new terms.
