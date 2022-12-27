ELIZABETHTON — Post 2166 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars have announced the local winners of the 2022-23 Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen Essay contests.

Tyanna Hitechew, a junior at Elizabethton High School, has been named the winner of the local post’s Voice of Democracy contest. Jillian Keene, a 6th grader at T.A. Dugger Middle School has been named the winner of the local Patriot’s Pen Essay contest. Officers of Post 2166 traveled to the schools to present the winners with award certificates and $100 gift certificates.

