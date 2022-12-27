Tyanna Hitechew, a junior at Elizabethton High School, is the 2022-2023 local winner of the VFW Voice of Democracy Contest. Pictured left to right are: Kit Crawford, quartermaster of Post 2166; Jon Minton, principal of Elizabethton High School; Hitechew; and Andrew Wetzel, commander of Post 2166.
Jillian Keene, a 6th grader at T.A. Dugger Middle School, was named the local winner of the 2022-23 Patriot's Pen Essay Contest. Pictured left to right are: Kit Crawford, quartermaster of Post 2166; Keene holding the certificate she was awarded; Chris Berry, principal of T.A. Dugger; and Andy Wetzel, commander of Post 2166.
Post 2166 VFW
ELIZABETHTON — Post 2166 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars have announced the local winners of the 2022-23 Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen Essay contests.
Tyanna Hitechew, a junior at Elizabethton High School, has been named the winner of the local post’s Voice of Democracy contest. Jillian Keene, a 6th grader at T.A. Dugger Middle School has been named the winner of the local Patriot’s Pen Essay contest. Officers of Post 2166 traveled to the schools to present the winners with award certificates and $100 gift certificates.
This year’s theme for the Voice of Democracy contest was “Why is the Veteran Important?” Hitechew was selected as the winner. The theme for the Patriot’s Pen Essay was “My Pledge to our Veterans.” Keene was selected as the winner.